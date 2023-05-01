SkyView
A ramp connecting S.C. interstates reopens after weekend construction

“Malfunction junction,” has reopened after being closed for construction over the weekend.
I-20 Westbound, the Exit 64B ramp onto I-26 Westbound reopens after being closed for repair over the weekend.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced the ramp on I-20 westbound connecting to I-26 westbound has reopened.

SCDOT officials say the I-20 westbound ramp near Columbia, the exit 64B ramp onto I-26 westbound was closed over the last few days allowing contractors to perform ramp tie-in construction for the Carolina Crossroads Phase 2 project.

Construction started Friday, April 28, at 9 p.m. and reopened at 6 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

During the closure, motorists were advised to use alternative routes to get to their destinations by officials.

· Take Exit 64A onto I-26 Eastbound toward Charleston.

· Once on I-26 Eastbound, stay in the far-right lane.

· Take Exit 107B onto I-20 Eastbound toward Florence.

· Once on I-20 Eastbound, stay in the far-right lane.

· Take Exit 64B onto I-26 Westbound toward Spartanburg.

Part of the Carolina Crossroad Phase 2 project in Richland County is underway according to officials.

The reconstructed interchange at Broad River Road to I-20 will improve traffic said officials. The project will also lengthen access from I-20 westbound onto I-26 westbound to minimize traffic congestion.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

