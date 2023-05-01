New application connects South Carolinians with public programs and services for kids.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A website connecting South Carolinians with public programs and services for children up to 5 years old launched a new common application on Monday.

The application on First Five SC’s website streamlines the process for applying to multiple publicly funded early childhood programs.

According to South Carolina First Steps and the SC Early Childhood Advisory Council, the resource is a first of its kind in the nation.

It’s designed to break down barriers that prevent some families from accessing needed services, they said.

