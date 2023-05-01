More parking options coming to Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) is bringing back valet parking this month.

Officials say the service has been offline since 2020 but now will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for $25 a day starting May 15.

“Valet parking is a parking option our passengers have said they would like brought back,” said Mike Gula, Executive Director of CAE. “Restarting this service has been a priority for the team and we are excited to be able to include this additional on-site parking solution as an option for our passengers and partner with a great local company like Southern Valet in the process.”

In addition to valet parking, CAE also offers its passengers the following parking options:

Premier Parking. This program allows passengers access to a private, key-card access lot, located on the lower level just outside of baggage claim. This lot is a short walk to the main terminal and easy to exit when you get back. There is no limit to the number of times this lot can be accessed and is $1,000 per year. For more information on Premier Parking and to sign up, please visit: For those frequent flyers, another parking option is CAE’sThis program allows passengers access to a private, key-card access lot, located on the lower level just outside of baggage claim. This lot is a short walk to the main terminal and easy to exit when you get back. There is no limit to the number of times this lot can be accessed and is $1,000 per year. For more information on Premier Parking and to sign up, please visit: https://flycae.com/park-fly/

Launched in late 2020, CAE also provides its passengers with an option to pre-book their parking in the Surface or Garage Lots. To pre-book parking, travelers are encouraged to simply visit https://flycae.com/park-fly/ and enter their trip information. Officials say, on average, customers have seen a roughly 18% savings on their parking rates by pre-booking.

For more information about all on-site parking at CAE, visit here.

The valet parking is a partnership between the airport and Southern Valets.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.