More parking options coming to Columbia Metropolitan Airport

Columbia Metropolitan Airport
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) is bringing back valet parking this month.

Officials say the service has been offline since 2020 but now will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for $25 a day starting May 15.

“Valet parking is a parking option our passengers have said they would like brought back,” said Mike Gula, Executive Director of CAE. “Restarting this service has been a priority for the team and we are excited to be able to include this additional on-site parking solution as an option for our passengers and partner with a great local company like Southern Valet in the process.”

In addition to valet parking, CAE also offers its passengers the following parking options:

  • For those frequent flyers, another parking option is CAE’s Premier Parking. This program allows passengers access to a private, key-card access lot, located on the lower level just outside of baggage claim. This lot is a short walk to the main terminal and easy to exit when you get back. There is no limit to the number of times this lot can be accessed and is $1,000 per year. For more information on Premier Parking and to sign up, please visit: https://flycae.com/park-fly/
  • Launched in late 2020, CAE also provides its passengers with an option to pre-book their parking in the Surface or Garage Lots. To pre-book parking, travelers are encouraged to simply visit https://flycae.com/park-fly/ and enter their trip information. Officials say, on average, customers have seen a roughly 18% savings on their parking rates by pre-booking.

For more information about all on-site parking at CAE, visit here.

The valet parking is a partnership between the airport and Southern Valets.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

