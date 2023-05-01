Man found injured from gunshot wound inside a Richland County apartment

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies said a man was found inside an apartment injured from a gunshot wound.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 3430 Kay Street for a report of a man who had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a man inside an apartment who appeared to be shot in the lower body, he was transported to the hospital for treatment said deputies.

Detectives determined the man went to that apartment for help after he was shot, they are still investigating the location of the shooting and what led up to it.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

