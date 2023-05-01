SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man found injured from gunshot wound inside a Richland County apartment

Deputies investigating after man found with gunshot wound
Deputies investigating after man found with gunshot wound(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies said a man was found inside an apartment injured from a gunshot wound.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 30, deputies responded to an apartment complex at 3430 Kay Street for a report of a man who had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a man inside an apartment who appeared to be shot in the lower body, he was transported to the hospital for treatment said deputies.

Detectives determined the man went to that apartment for help after he was shot, they are still investigating the location of the shooting and what led up to it.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
“He is now a fugitive,” Sheriff offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to convicted killer’s re-arrest
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
After Meadowlake Park shooting, a teenage girl's life will never be the same.
After Meadowlake Park shooting, one teenager’s life will never be the same
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
‘You’re a coward’ Sheriff addresses those involved in Richland County park shooting

Latest News

Deputies investigating Richland County shooting incident
Deputies investigating after a woman was struck by gunfire in Richland County
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Lexington.
$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
Gas prices have fallen in Columbia over the past week.
Columbia gas prices fall nearly 12 cents over past week
Deputies investigating shooting that happened outside of the Hidden Tavern
Lexington Hidden Tavern shooting investigation