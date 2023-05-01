SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Husband hollering contest at Pickens Azalea Festival

Several Upstate women are taking the stage to give their a husbands a "holler."
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - How do you get your husband’s attention? Wives at the 2023 Pickens Azalea Festival put their skills to the test in the “Husband Hollering Competition”.

Each wife had their own technique to see who could get their husband’s attention the best whether it was yodeling or the promise of a kiss.

The wives were judged based off their first impression, presentation, originality, volume, clarity and last impression.

Bonus points were awarded if the husband appeared before each three minute presentation ended.

The festival also had a mustache competition, pie eating contest and hotdog eating contest.

MORE NEWS: SCDOT: Crash causes hazardous materials spill on I-85 in Greenville Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
“He is now a fugitive,” Sheriff offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to convicted killer’s re-arrest
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
After Meadowlake Park shooting, a teenage girl's life will never be the same.
After Meadowlake Park shooting, one teenager’s life will never be the same
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
‘You’re a coward’ Sheriff addresses those involved in Richland County park shooting

Latest News

Deputies investigating after man found with gunshot wound
Man found injured from gunshot wound inside a Richland County apartment
Deputies investigating Richland County shooting incident
Deputies investigating after a woman was struck by gunfire in Richland County
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Lexington.
$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
Gas prices have fallen in Columbia over the past week.
Columbia gas prices fall nearly 12 cents over past week
The Cordova Fire Department (CFD) found a surprise inside a tree that was in the roadway.
Cordova Fire Department finds surprise inside tree