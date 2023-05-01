Giving underway for 10th annual Midlands Gives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 10th annual Midlands Gives officially starts today with the 18-hour local online giving challenge.

The challenge is hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation — which helps to raise money for local nonprofits.

11 nonprofits from different Midlands counties raise funds and awareness to support their organizations throughout the year.

On the website midlandsgives.org multiple charities can be selected and added to your “shopping cart.”

WIS will have live coverage of the event all day.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.