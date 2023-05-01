SkyView
Giving underway for 10th annual Midlands Gives

The 10th annual Midlands Gives starts Tuesday, however some people are already getting in the spirit with early giving which is currently open.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna and Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 10th annual Midlands Gives officially starts today with the 18-hour local online giving challenge.

The challenge is hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation — which helps to raise money for local nonprofits.

11 nonprofits from different Midlands counties raise funds and awareness to support their organizations throughout the year.

On the website midlandsgives.org multiple charities can be selected and added to your “shopping cart.”

WIS will have live coverage of the event all day.

