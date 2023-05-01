Girl in custody after stabbing in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have a girl in custody after a stabbing, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

Deputies responded to the fight between two girls along Webb Avenue on Friday.

They found one of the girls was stabbed and the other ran from the area, deputies said.

Deputies add the girl who was stabbed was airlifted to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

SCSO said they are interrogating the other girl and a juvenile petition for attempted murder was obtained.

Deputies state little information is releasable because the girls are underage, but the investigation is still ongoing.

If you have any information on the stabbing, you’re asked to contact SCSO at 803-436-2000 or you can report it anonymously for a reward to Crime Stoppers at p3tips.com or download and use the P3 mobile app.

