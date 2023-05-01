FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our week starts out breezy & sunny

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine takes command of the Midlands for the next few days, but highs remain in the 70s with breezy winds.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Winds stay breezy on Monday & Tuesday with max gusts up to 35 mph.

Temperatures will also be below average for much of the work week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday looks to start a brief warming trend with potential highs back above 75.

Isolated showers look to move back into the Midlands Friday evening into Saturday, following increasing Friday clouds.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Good morning my friends! Cool & windy conditions continue for today & Tuesday with most highs in the lower 70s, and gusts up to 35 mph both days.

Mainly sunny skies will remain in place for both of these days though, and continue on into the week.

Winds finally start to die down on Wednesday, but it will still be on the cooler, with highs only around 70 degrees. Not to mention some lows in the low-mid 40s!

We warm up slightly for Thursday and Friday with highs back into the mid and upper 70s respectively.

The next chance for isolated showers looks to arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, as a weak system sweeps across the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Lots of sunshine, but windy and on the cooler side. Highs in the lower 70s with max wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low-mid 70s with gusts up to 30-35mph.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with highs only around 70 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs back to the mid-70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a few showers late in the day. Highs to the upper 70s.

