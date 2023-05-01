SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our week starts out breezy & sunny

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunshine takes command of the Midlands for the next few days, but highs remain in the 70s with breezy winds.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Winds stay breezy on Monday & Tuesday with max gusts up to 35 mph.
  • Temperatures will also be below average for much of the work week with highs in the low to mid 70s.
  • Thursday looks to start a brief warming trend with potential highs back above 75.
  • Isolated showers look to move back into the Midlands Friday evening into Saturday, following increasing Friday clouds.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning my friends! Cool & windy conditions continue for today & Tuesday with most highs in the lower 70s, and gusts up to 35 mph both days.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Mainly sunny skies will remain in place for both of these days though, and continue on into the week.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Winds finally start to die down on Wednesday, but it will still be on the cooler, with highs only around 70 degrees. Not to mention some lows in the low-mid 40s!

We warm up slightly for Thursday and Friday with highs back into the mid and upper 70s respectively.

The next chance for isolated showers looks to arrive Friday night into Saturday morning, as a weak system sweeps across the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Lots of sunshine, but windy and on the cooler side. Highs in the lower 70s with max wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the low-mid 70s with gusts up to 30-35mph.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with highs only around 70 degrees.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with highs back to the mid-70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a few showers late in the day. Highs to the upper 70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
“He is now a fugitive,” Sheriff offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to convicted killer’s re-arrest
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
After Meadowlake Park shooting, a teenage girl's life will never be the same.
After Meadowlake Park shooting, one teenager’s life will never be the same
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
If you've driven over the Congaree River today, you may have noticed the water is quite high....
West Columbia Riverwalk closed due to flooding

Latest News

First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 5/1/23
WIS First Alert Weather, evening, 4/30/23
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy and cooler conditions to start the month of May
First Alert Weather, Sunrise, 4/28/23