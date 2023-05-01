Firm hired to help Richland County School District Two find new superintendent

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland School District Two Board of Trustees has taken another step to find a permanent superintendent for the school district.

The board decided to retain the services of McPherson & Jacobson LLC, which is a leading national superintendent search firm.

The new superintendent will succeed Interim Superintendent Nancy Gregory who has served in the role since Dr. Baron Davis resigned after a nearly six-hour meeting on January 17.

Davis had been the leader of the state’s fifth-largest school district since 2017 before deciding to part ways with the district.

The district plans to have a new superintendent by July 1, 2023, with the help of the firm.

