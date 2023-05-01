SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Firm hired to help Richland County School District Two find new superintendent

Richland School District Two Board of Trustees hires a firm to help with the continued search...
Richland School District Two Board of Trustees hires a firm to help with the continued search for a new district superintendent.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland School District Two Board of Trustees has taken another step to find a permanent superintendent for the school district.

The board decided to retain the services of McPherson & Jacobson LLC, which is a leading national superintendent search firm.

The new superintendent will succeed Interim Superintendent Nancy Gregory who has served in the role since Dr. Baron Davis resigned after a nearly six-hour meeting on January 17.

Davis had been the leader of the state’s fifth-largest school district since 2017 before deciding to part ways with the district.

The district plans to have a new superintendent by July 1, 2023, with the help of the firm.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
“He is now a fugitive,” Sheriff offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to convicted killer’s re-arrest
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
After Meadowlake Park shooting, a teenage girl's life will never be the same.
After Meadowlake Park shooting, one teenager’s life will never be the same
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
‘You’re a coward’ Sheriff addresses those involved in Richland County park shooting

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind and cool temps continue this week
New application connects South Carolinians with public programs and services for kids.
New application connects South Carolinians with public programs and services for kids
Deputies have a girl in custody after a stabbing, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s...
Girl in custody after stabbing in Sumter County
New application connects South Carolinians with public programs and services for kids.
New application connects South Carolinians with public programs and services for kids