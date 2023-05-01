Early giving underway for 10th annual Midlands Gives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 10th annual Midlands Gives starts Tuesday, however some people are already getting in the spirit with early giving which is currently open.

The 18-hour local online giving challenge — hosted by Central Carolina Community Foundation — helps raise money for local nonprofits.

It helps local nonprofits from 11 Midlands counties raise funds and awareness to support their organizations throughout the year.

Anyone can give by choosing from hundreds of local nonprofits across Midlands.

On the website midlandsgives.org multiple charities can be selected and added to your “shopping cart.”

WIS will have live coverage of the event all day Tuesday.

