Deputies investigating after a woman was struck by gunfire in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies say they are investigating a shooting after a woman was injured and transported to a hospital.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports on Sunday morning, a woman was walking to her car outside of Baker’s Bar & Grill on 7176 Two Notch Road when she was hit by gunfire.

Deputies say around 12:30 a.m. that morning is when they were notified about the victim.

The woman did not realize she had been injured until she arrived home according to deputies.

Detectives said the shooting is under investigation.

