SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia gas prices fall nearly 12 cents over past week

Gas prices have fallen in Columbia over the past week.
Gas prices have fallen in Columbia over the past week.(clear)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Columbia fell 11.8 cents over the previous week, sitting at $3.10 as of Monday, Gasbuddy officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas stations in the Columbia area.

Gas prices in Columbia are 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 69.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58/g today while the national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago. It stands at 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago according to analysts.

GasBuddy data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline - but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far. added Haan.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
“He is now a fugitive,” Sheriff offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to convicted killer’s re-arrest
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
After Meadowlake Park shooting, a teenage girl's life will never be the same.
After Meadowlake Park shooting, one teenager’s life will never be the same
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
‘You’re a coward’ Sheriff addresses those involved in Richland County park shooting

Latest News

The Cordova Fire Department (CFD) found a surprise inside a tree that was in the roadway.
Cordova Fire Department finds surprise inside tree
Midlands Gives is an 18-hour, local online giving challenge presented by Central Carolina...
Early giving underway for 10th annual Midlands Gives
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our week starts out breezy & sunny
Jordan Markhoff joins the Sunrise team!
Sunrise welcomes Jordan Markhoff!