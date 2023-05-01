Columbia gas prices fall nearly 12 cents over past week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Columbia fell 11.8 cents over the previous week, sitting at $3.10 as of Monday, Gasbuddy officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas stations in the Columbia area.

Gas prices in Columbia are 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 69.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58/g today while the national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago. It stands at 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago according to analysts.

GasBuddy data is compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline - but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far. added Haan.

