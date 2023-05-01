SkyView
Beaufort man arrested in 1988 Three Rivers cold case

Cathy Swartz
Cathy Swartz(Three Rivers Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A Beaufort man was arrested Sunday following a cold case investigation.

Robert Waters, 53, was charged with the brutal murder of 19-year-old Cathy Swartz, police say.

According to police, Swartz was murdered inside her apartment. Police say evidence showed that Swartz fought her attacker.

Swartz sustained numerous stab wounds, a vicious beating, and strangulation all while her 9-month-old daughter was in the next room.

The Michigan State Police Crime Scene was called in to assist with this investigation due to limited resources. Officers were able to find fingerprints, blood, and a footprint that they believed belonged to the suspect.

Thousands of people were interviewed, fingerprints, and footprints were collected but officers did not find a match.

The Three Rivers Police Department in Michigan says Swartz’s case went unsolved for decades due to a lack in technology.

In 2022, the Three Rivers Police Department made it a priority to bring justice to the Swartz family. The Michigan State Police teamed up with Three Rivers to use Forensic Genetic Genealogy.

The technology was able to narrow down Waters.

Police traveled to South Carolina to locate the suspect.

The Beaufort Police Department’s Investigations Division has worked with the Three River Police Department and Michigan State Police to assist with the arrest of murder suspect, Robert Waters. “Although we were a small part in this investigation, we are honored to be a part of the apprehension.”- Chief McDorman

Robert Waters
Robert Waters(Beaufort Police)

