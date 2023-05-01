$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One person who bought a Powerball ticket with Double Play in Lexington is $50,000 richer.

Powerball officials say the ticket was sold at the PSM Liquor Store at 1856 S. Drive with the numbers 3 - 13 - 36 - 50 - 61 and PB: 16.

The Double Play ticket matched four of the first five ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number at odds of 1 in 913,129.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.