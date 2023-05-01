SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Lexington

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Lexington.
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Lexington.(Live 5/File)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One person who bought a Powerball ticket with Double Play in Lexington is $50,000 richer.

Powerball officials say the ticket was sold at the PSM Liquor Store at 1856 S. Drive with the numbers 3 - 13 - 36 - 50 - 61 and PB: 16.

The Double Play ticket matched four of the first five ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number at odds of 1 in 913,129.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
“He is now a fugitive,” Sheriff offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to convicted killer’s re-arrest
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
After Meadowlake Park shooting, a teenage girl's life will never be the same.
After Meadowlake Park shooting, one teenager’s life will never be the same
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty’Quan Kelly (right) were arrested after a shooting at Meadowlake...
‘You’re a coward’ Sheriff addresses those involved in Richland County park shooting

Latest News

Gas prices have fallen in Columbia over the past week.
Columbia gas prices fall nearly 12 cents over past week
The Cordova Fire Department (CFD) found a surprise inside a tree that was in the roadway.
Cordova Fire Department finds surprise inside tree
Midlands Gives is an 18-hour, local online giving challenge presented by Central Carolina...
Early giving underway for 10th annual Midlands Gives
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Our week starts out breezy & sunny