West Columbia Riverwalk closed due to flooding

If you've driven over the Congaree River today, you may have noticed the water is quite high....
If you've driven over the Congaree River today, you may have noticed the water is quite high. The river level has risen from all the rain we saw this week, and as a result, portions of the Cayce and West Columbia Riverwalk remain closed. (Source: WIS)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of West Columbia announced the riverwalk is temporarily closed due to flooding.

Officials said the entire Riverwalk at 109 Alexander Road should be avoided by residents until the city feels safe to reopen the area.

