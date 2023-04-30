West Columbia Riverwalk closed due to flooding

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of West Columbia announced the riverwalk is temporarily closed due to flooding.

Officials said the entire Riverwalk at 109 Alexander Road should be avoided by residents until the city feels safe to reopen the area.

