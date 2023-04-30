Teens arrested after Meadowlake Park shooting released

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) reported the two teens arrested after a Richland County park shooting were released from custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to RCSD,19-year-old Miquise Fulwiley and 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly were pulled over after they left the Meadowlake Park area in a car without headlights on. Deputies said they arrested the teens after a pursuit.

Fulwiley, the driver of the car, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, simple possession of marijuana, and unlawful carry of a pistol. He was given a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

Kelly, a passenger in the car, is charged with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a pistol. Kelly was given a $10,000 surety bond.

It’s unclear the conditions of their release.

On Saturday, April 29, 11 people, including teenagers, were injured in a shooting at Meadowlake Park around 1:20 a.m., according to RCSD.

The victims range in age from 16 to 20 years old, RCSD states.

Deputies said nine of the victims were shot, including two 11th-grade boys and one 12th-grade girl who attend W.J. Keenan High School, while a 12th-grade girl who attends C.A. Johnson High School was hurt after being hit by a car and taken to a local hospital.

A gun was recovered at the park and investigators are working to determine if it was used in the park shooting, deputies said.

RCSD said the gathering at Meadowlake Park was not a park-sponsored event and involved students from various high schools throughout the area.

Richland One School District Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon released a statement:

“We are saddened and concerned about the shooting incident that occurred early-Saturday morning (April 29, 2023) at Meadowlake Park in which four Richland One high school students were injured. Our prayers go out to the students who were injured. While the event where the shooting took place was not a school-related or district-related function, we are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation and we encourage anyone with information about the incident to share it with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. As a precaution, we will have additional security on campus at W.J. Keenan and C.A. Johnson high schools next week.”

WIS hasn’t heard back yet from Richland Two School District if any of their students were involved.

Sheriff Leon Lott is holding a press conference Sunday at 2:00 pm at 2847 N. Main Street. You can watch the livestream here or on our YouTube page.

