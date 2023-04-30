SkyView
Seasonal rules for dogs, bicycles in Myrtle Beach to go into effect

File photo
File photo(WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach’s seasonal rules for dogs and bicycles on the beach are set to go into effect this week.

Starting Monday, the city said dogs will be allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. only. Dogs must be on a leash seven feet or shorter. Owners are also responsible for picking up and disposing of droppings.

Service dogs are excluded, officials said. The city also has three bark parks for dogs and their owners to enjoy.

Bicycles, meanwhile, will only be allowed on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. each day.

Both sets of rules will be in effect through Labor Day.

