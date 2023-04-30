SkyView
Roadway reopened after major gas leak in Kershaw County

Crews were at the scene fixing a gas leak in Kershaw County.
Crews were at the scene fixing a gas leak in Kershaw County.(Kershaw County Fire Service)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Fire Service reports a roadway has reopened after a major gas leak was fixed.

Officials say the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Dominion Energy worked at Steven Campbell Road and Highway Church Road to fix a significant gas leak.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Transportation were at the scene to assist.

