Roadway reopened after major gas leak in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Fire Service reports a roadway has reopened after a major gas leak was fixed.

Officials say the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Dominion Energy worked at Steven Campbell Road and Highway Church Road to fix a significant gas leak.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Department of Transportation were at the scene to assist.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.