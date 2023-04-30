SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Sumter drivers advised to avoid area due to fallen tree

Police advising drivers in Sumter to avoid area due to tree falling, taking down power lines.
Police advising drivers in Sumter to avoid area due to tree falling, taking down power lines.(Sumter Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area or take caution in a party of the city due to a fallen tree.

Officers say a tree fell, taking down power lines on College to Victory streets. Crews have been notified and will make repairs as quickly as possible.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
“He is now a fugitive,” Sheriff offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to convicted killer’s re-arrest
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park
After Meadowlake Park shooting, a teenage girl's life will never be the same.
After Meadowlake Park shooting, one teenager’s life will never be the same
Shameik Lamell Stover, 20, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Deputies arrest man accused of attempted murder
A rate increase for Dominion Energy customers goes into effect on the May billing cycle.
Rate increase for Dominion Energy customers is approved

Latest News

Sheriff Leon Lott addresses the media after a Richland County shooting left 11 injured
Sheriff Lott press conference regarding Meadowlake Park shooting - clipped version
The mugshots of Miquise Fulwiley (left) and Ty'Quan Kelly (right) arrested after Meadowlake...
Teens arrested after Richland County park shooting released, sheriff pleads for bond reform
If you've driven over the Congaree River today, you may have noticed the water is quite high....
West Columbia Riverwalk closed due to flooding
Crews were at the scene fixing a gas leak in Kershaw County.
Roadway reopened after major gas leak in Kershaw County