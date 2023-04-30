Police: Sumter drivers advised to avoid area due to fallen tree

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area or take caution in a party of the city due to a fallen tree.

Officers say a tree fell, taking down power lines on College to Victory streets. Crews have been notified and will make repairs as quickly as possible.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

