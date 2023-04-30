SkyView
Man injured after Saturday morning shooting, Lexington County deputies investigating

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reports detetives are investigating a Saturday morning shooting that happened outside of a dive bar.

Sheriff Jay Koon said “Deputies responded to The Hidden Tavern on Wing Hill Drive around 2:20 Saturday morning after calls about a fight there,” “As they were on the way, dispatchers told deputies shots had been fired.”

Detectives talked to a man who was shot in the lower body shortly after they arrived on the scene said Koon. The man was able to provide information about what happened.

“The shooting victim, who is expected to recover, told us a fight started in the parking lot, which prompted someone to fire several shots into the air,” Koon said. “He said the shooter then drove around to the front of the bar and started arguing with someone else.”

The shooter fired more shots as people tried to get the gun away from him, according to Koon. “Deputies found two vehicles that were involved in the shooting on some nearby property,” Koon said. “We’ve towed one of those as evidence in our investigation.”

If you have any information about the fight or the shooting, you are encouraged to share a tip anonymously by using the Midlands Crimestoppers app. Tipsers who provide information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cashe reward said deputies.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

