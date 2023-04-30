FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More showers and storms this morning then turning cooler and windy the next few days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Scattered showers and a few storms will be sweeping across the region through the first half of our Sunday then skies clear out this afternoon and our winds pick up with gusts near 30 mph.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

On and off showers, along with a few storms, will be moving through the Midlands for the first half of our Sunday.

Once the rain moves out cooler and windy conditions arrive this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.

Winds stay breezy on Monday & Tuesday with gusts up to 30 mph.

Temperatures will also be below average for much of the work week.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Scattered showers and storms will continue on and off through the first half of our Sunday as a low pressure system swings through the Carolinas.

WIS (WIS)

These showers could produce another quarter to a half inch of rain, bringing our totals for the entire event near 1 inch for most of the Midlands.

The rain should clear out this afternoon but behind the system cooler and breezy conditions will move in.

Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid 70s with winds gusting up to 30 mph for the afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for the Midlands.

WIS (WIS)

The cool and windy conditions continue into Monday & Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s and gusts up to 35 mph both days but we should have bright sunny skies.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Winds finally start to die down on Wednesday but it will still be on the cooler side for early May with highs struggling to reach 70.

We warm up slightly Thursday and Friday with highs back into the mid 70s.

WIS (WIS)

The next chance for rain looks to be Friday night into Saturday morning as a weak system swings across the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Morning showers and a few thunderstorms then clearing up for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s and windy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday: Lots of sun but cooler and windy. Highs in the lower 70s with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 70s with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny and still cool with highs struggling to hit 70.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures a touch milder in the mid 70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a few showers late in the day. Highs in the mid 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.