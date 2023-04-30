SkyView
Fight causes chaos at Spring Fling, police say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple people reached out to FOX Carolina regarding a scene that happened at Spring Fling on Saturday.

FOX Carolina reached out to Spartanburg Police who confirmed that a fight broke out between two kids at the event causing people to start running.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

