Coastal Carolina’s Jerrod Clark, Lance Boykin sign with NFL teams

LOS ANGELES (WMBF) - A pair of former Chanticleers have signed with NFL teams after not being selected in this weekend’s NFL Draft.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported that former Coastal Carolina defensive tackle Jerrod Clark signed with the Los Angeles Chargers following the draft Saturday. The team later confirmed the signing.

A native of Dorchester, Massachusets, Clark was a three-year starter on the defensive line at Coastal. He totaled 105 tackles during his career in Conway, 32 of them coming solo.

Clark was also a third-team All-Sun Belt selection in 2022 and racked up other honors including being invited to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl and being named to all-conference teams by Pro Football Focus, Phile Steele and College Football Network.

He was also voted a team captain last season for the Chants.

Meanwhile, former CCU cornerback Lance Boykin signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Boykin, from High Point, North Carolina, was also voted a team captain for Coastal last season. He ends his time in Conway with 85 total tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defended and a forced fumble.

Like Clark, Boykin was also invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl and was an All-Sun Belt second-team selection among other postseason honors.

Fellow former CCU cornerback D’Jordan Strong received a rookie mini-camp invite from the Chicago Bears, while former CCU wide receiver Tyler Roberts signed a free-agent deal with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

