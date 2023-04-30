Basketball tournament hosted in honor of slain N. Charleston teen’s birthday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over two dozen teams from all over the Lowcountry and beyond gathered at the North Charleston Athletic Center on what would have been the 16th birthday for Ronjanae Smith for a basketball tournament.

It has almost been two years since Smith was killed during, what police have called an “unauthorized concert,” in North Charleston.

Now, the foundation that bears her name has hosted a basketball tournament featuring hundreds of children to help address gun violence in the Lowcountry.

Ronald Smith said basketball was his daughter’s favorite sport growing up, and the tournament is meant to bring children together to stop violence.

He said 38 teams from the Lowcountry and as far away as Savannah and Florida participated over two days at the athletic center.

The event also doubles as a fundraiser, and Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith, the non-profit founded following the teenager’s death, hoped to raise around $30,000 this year.

Smith said the event is another way of turning the tragedy of losing his daughter into a positive to bring change.

“This is a safe place. They can come here, and they can have a good time, and they can relax,” he said. “I mean, we had more than 100-something kids in here yesterday just roaming the halls laughing, joking. That’s the stuff my daughter really loved to do without violence. That’s the great thing that we can bring these kids together, have no fights, everybody get along, watch the basketball here and just chill.”

According to Smith, the proceeds from this year’s event will go toward buying a van to increase transportation for kids in need.

The non-profit organization also held a free braiding class for around 30 children in the Lowcountry as part of the birthday weekend.

Smith said the balloon release to memorialize the second anniversary of his daughter’s death will be May 21.

