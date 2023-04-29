WIS’s Dawndy Mercer Plank sits down with presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is in the middle of his campaign bus tour across South Carolina.

In the middle of it, he took time for a one-on-one sit-down interview with Dawndy Mercer Plank in our studio.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.