Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, injured after shooting at Richland County park

Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.
Multiple people injured, including teenagers after shooting at Richland County park.(Ashley Jones/ WIS News 10)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Nearly a dozen people, including teenagers, are injured after a shooting at a Richland County park around 1:20 a.m. Saturday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) received a call around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning about a large gathering of teenagers at Meadowlake Park on 600 Beckman Road.

The victims range in age from 16 to 20 years old, RCSD states.

Deputies said they began receiving information from dispatch that gunshot victims were arriving at local hospitals, where more deputies were sent to talk to the victims to find out what happened.

Out of the 11 people hurt, nine had varying injuries from gunfire, one was hit by a car and one had a hand injury, RCSD confirmed.

When deputies arrived at the park, they said only a few people were still there — one being a female with a lower-body injury from being hit by a car leaving the scene.

Deputies said she was taken to the hospital.

Sheriffs attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the area with no headlights. When the driver didn’t stop, deputies said they pursued him and he was eventually stopped and the driver along with the passenger were arrested.

Miquise Fulwiley, 19, is charged with failure to stop for blue lights, simple possession of marijuana, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

The passenger, 18-year-old Ty’Quan Kelly, is charged with simple possession of marijuana and unlawful carry of a pistol.

A gun was recovered and investigators are working to determine if it was involved in the shooting at the park, RCSD said.

Deputies said the crime scene, which is very large, is still active and investigators are working to interview victims and others involved.

According to RCSD, the gathering at Meadowlake Park was not a park-sponsored event and involved students from various high schools throughout the area.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app. Tips may be made anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

