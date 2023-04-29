MYR unveils multi-million airport terminal expansion plans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- Myrtle Beach International Airport continues to expand to keep up with the travel growth.

On Friday, the airport announced its plans to expand the terminal as part of South Carolina Aviation Week.

Myrtle Beach International was one of the top airports to bounce back after the pandemic when it came to passengers traveling after the pandemic.

In 2022, the airport reported 3.5 million passengers, up nearly 8% from the year prior.

“I can see how a project like this is really needed,” said Gary Siegfried, Executive Director of the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission.

The project is just one of many taking part at Myrtle Beach International Airport, the new gate expansion will allow for more planes to park along Terminal A and is expected to cost roughly $110 million to complete.

For the first time ever the State Aeronautics Commission will help fund this project after $50 million of state funding was allocated following an airport economic impact study.

“The economic impact from this airport alone is $3 billion,” said Chris Bethea.

Part of that funding has been set aside to go towards this expansion the rest is expected to come from the Federal Aviation Administration to complete the project.

“The tourists coming here are bringing with them their harder-earned dollars and spending it at restaurants, bars, hotels, and even grocery stores so that money goes right into our local economy,” said Siegfried.

Beyond the state Horry County Assistant Administrator, Randy Webster says the airport has become a huge economic boost for Horry County since most of the people who travel through MYR stay within the county and spend their money.

“This expansion it’ll bring more opportunities for people to get here and keeps driving the economic engine for us,” said Webster.

The airport is also adding 600 new parking spaces to its long-term parking lot along with canopies over the rental car parking.

Construction on the new terminal is expected to break ground in 2024 and be completed by 2025.

