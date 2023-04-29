SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Multiple South Carolina Gamecocks players drafted in day two of 2023 NFL draft

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam...
Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) makes a catch over South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith (9) for a 3-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two South Carolina natives who were also University of South Carolina football players were drafted in day two of the 2023 National Football League draft.

Blythewood, S.C. native, cornerback Cam Smith, was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 20th pick in the second round and the 51st player taken overall. Anderson, S.C. native, defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, was selected by the Chicago Bears with the first pick in the third round and was the 64th player taken overall.

Smith was the first University of South Carolina defensive back selected in the draft since cornerback Jaycee Horn went to the Carolina Panthers and safety Israel Mukuamu was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 draft.

Pickens comes to the Bears highly decorated, he was voted the team’s Most Outstanding Senior, the Joe Morrison Award winner as the MVP of the defense, the Steve Wadiak Team MVP Award winner, and was one of five players presented with the Rex Enright Team Captains’ Award following the 2022 season.

During his career in Garnet and Black, he had 131 career tackles including 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Pickens was the first Gamecock defensive tackle drafted since Javon Kinlaw was drafted to the San Francisco 49ers in 2020 and the first South Carolina player selected by the Bears since Alshon Jeffery was taken in the second round of the 2012 draft.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
“He is now a fugitive,” Sheriff offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to convicted killer’s re-arrest
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car
The family of the student who was stabbed at Ridge View High School this week is suing Richland...
Family of Ridge View High School stabbing victim sues Richland Two
Where is Jeriod Price?
“You did not deserve this,” Jeriod Price’s defense attorney urges Price to turn himself in
A rate increase for Dominion Energy customers goes into effect on the May billing cycle.
Rate increase for Dominion Energy customers is approved

Latest News

gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg
South Carolina adds Oregon transfer Te-Hina Paopao
LSU fined after fans storm the field following win over Alabama in 2022.
REPORT: SEC considering new significant punishments for storming football field
Gamecock Gala night at Colonial Life Arena
South Carolina Athletics held its annual Gamecock Gala
South Carolina Athletics held its annual Gamecock Gala
South Carolina Athletics held its annual Gamecock Gala