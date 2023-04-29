Hurricane Preparedness Month: Preparations ahead of hurricane season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed the month of May to be the state’s first hurricane preparedness month.

The theme for the state’s first month is “Take the time while you have the time. "

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) said that by dedicating an entire month to hurricane preparedness, South Carolinians in all regions of the state have more time to prepare and become aware of the necessary precautions to take.

Officials shared some tips to be prepared.

Know your zone

Prepare your home

Remember your route

