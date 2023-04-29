SkyView
Hurricane Preparedness Month: Preparations ahead of hurricane season

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster proclaimed the month of May to be the state’s first hurricane preparedness month.

The theme for the state’s first month is “Take the time while you have the time. "

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) said that by dedicating an entire month to hurricane preparedness, South Carolinians in all regions of the state have more time to prepare and become aware of the necessary precautions to take.

Officials shared some tips to be prepared.

  • Know your zone
  • Prepare your home
  • Remember your route

More information can be found here.

