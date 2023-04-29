SkyView
Gallatin businessman donates mower to teen to help him start business

New mower helps Gallatin High student with lawncare business to raise money for college.
A Gallatin businessman helped a high school student start his own lawncare business by giving him a lawn mower.
By Terry Bulger
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A real act of kindness took place in Gallatin earlier this month.

A high school student, a business owner and a lawnmower made it happen.

Cannon Hale, a 17-year-old Gallatin High School student, has two new best friends – former student Josh Fulkerson, the owner of Hard Rock Concrete, and a new $5,000 lawnmower.

“I needed help. I had all the equipment except a mower, so I posted a post on Facebook. I have a friend that was helping me out a little bit, but the mower availability wasn’t there sometimes. Then somebody made a comment on a post and changed my life forever,” Hale said.

“I think it’s a kid that needs some help getting started in life and maybe I can take my blessings and help him out a little bit and try to push his business,” Fulkerson said.

The mower now goes through grass like lightning.

Cannon’s cutting never stops. He’s already made $1,000 this month for college.

“He’s a good kid. He works hard. Every time I ever see him, he’s working hard in the gym. He referees basketball on the side. He’s always working. He’s always hustling,” Fulkerson said.

Fulkerson didn’t have to do it, but it’s a real act of kindness, and he doesn’t expect a penny in payback.

“People didn’t have to help me when I was young either. I haven’t had a lot of handouts or anything, but I’ve been blessed to have a lot of mentors in my life that showed me a better way to do things rather than making bad choices,” Fulkerson said.

Now, thanks to Fulkerson, all Cannon sees in his future is plenty of green grass.

