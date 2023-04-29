FN America announces Upstate expansion after Richland County refuses tax break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A global firearms manufacturer was denied a tax break to its long-standing manufacturing plant on Old Clemson Road after a split vote between Richland County Council last Tuesday.

Someone familiar with the company’s proposal told WIS the denied expansion was to better meet the needs of our U.S. Military, as well as law enforcement agencies across the country.

Come this Wednesday, FN America, LCC announced plans to open a second factory in The Upstate, promising a $33 million investment with 176 new jobs by 2025. This was after a third reading by Pickens County Council on the same day.

“While I always respect my colleagues’ opinions and the way they vote, I do think this was an opportunity lost for Richland County. Once a business establishes a relationship with another county… it’s easier to lose expansions to that same county,” said Don Weaver, Richland County Councilman for District 6.

Weaver told WIS a national gun debate among county council overshadowed FN America’s latest request for a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes (FILOT), or tax cut. The company was prepared to invest $16.5 in preexisting warehouse expansion, promising 100 jobs by 2024.

After two hotly contested readings for the FILOT, Richland County denied FN America’s request in a split vote on April 18. Some council members cited concern over using tax subsidies on a firearms manufacturer amid frequent mass shootings and gun violence.

“Clearly, the timing on this was not very good. We’ve had a lot of gun incidents in the media lately and across the country. So, the timing was really, unfortunately for FN and Richland County, not good on this. So, I think that was one thing that changed a few votes on the final, third reading,” continued Weaver.

FN America, the U.S. subsidiary of FN Herstal, S.A., based in Belgium, first opened its Columbia-based facility in 1981. This was to produce the M240 medium machine gun under contract to the U.S. Army.

Over four decades later, those familiar with the company said over 80% of its production goes toward defense manufacturing. One individual noted that FN America supplies long rifles to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD).

In 2022, the U.S. Army awarded the company a firmed-fixed-price contract valued up to $49,973,579 for the manufacturing of M240L medium machine guns and titanium receivers.

Congressman Joe Wilson, U.S. representative for South Carolina’s 2nd congressional district, issued this statement to WIS on Friday:

“FN America has been a good neighbor and provider of jobs in Richland County for decades, and the weapons they produce protect our servicemembers from harm’s way, and have done so for many years. I will always support a robust U.S. defense capability that can be rapidly scaled up if the nation faces a threat.”

FN America is now referring to Pickens County, as well as the city of Liberty, as the company’s new home.

