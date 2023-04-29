FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered showers and a few storms arrive tonight into Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds will continue to thicken tonight with scattered showers and a few storms arriving later on into the overnight hours.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Our next low pressure system moves in tonight and continues into Sunday morning bringing a couple rounds of scattered showers.

We could also have a few embedded thunderstorms tonight and Sunday morning.

Once the rain moves out cooler and breezy conditions arrive Sunday afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph.

Winds stay breezy on Monday with gusts up to 30 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

After a beautiful day clouds will continue to thicken tonight as a large upper level low moves in from the Gulf sending showers and storms our way. Rain could arrive as early as 8-9 PM this evening.

Scattered showers and storms will then continue on and off through the overnight hours into the first half of our Sunday as the Low swings through the Carolinas.

There is a low end threat or a marginal risk that one or two storms could be on the stronger side capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph or even a quick spin-up tornado tonight into Sunday morning.

Latest models show that our region will likely get a decent soaking from this system receiving about a half inch to an inch of rain.

The rain should clear out Sunday afternoon but behind the system cooler and breezy conditions will move in.

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s with winds gusting up to 30 mph for the afternoon. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for Sunday afternoon.

The cool and breezy conditions continue into Monday with highs in the lower 70s and gusts up to 35 mph but we should have bright sunny skies.

High pressure dominates our weather Tuesday and Wednesday which gives us more sunshine but temperatures stay below average with low temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s and highs only reaching the low 70s with breezy west winds.

We warm up slightly Thursday and Friday back into the mid to upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Morning showers and a few thunderstorms then clearing up for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s and windy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday: Lots of sun but cooler and windy. Highs in the lower 70s with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a few stray showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

