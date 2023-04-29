‘Curvy Surfer Girl’ is making a splash with a new inclusive swimline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plus-size women have a new choice when it comes to professional swimwear.

Elizabeth Sneed, known online as “Curvy Surfer Girl,” has launched a new size inclusive swim line.

“I wanted to start a movement to collect and connect other women like me in the plus-size community and just build representation within the media and within sports equipment for us — cause there really wasn’t anything for this demographic in the water sports industry,” says Sneed.

Originally from Texas, Sneed moved to Hawaii six years ago. She first started longboarding in 2012, and says she experienced discrimination because of her weight.

“When I first started surfing, I was actually at my heaviest, I was a size 18, and there was just not options available — I couldn’t go into a local surf shop that we know today and buy anything that actually fit me, so I felt very excluded,” said Sneed.

This inspired Sneed to launch the “Curvy Surfer Girl Movement” — a platform for plus-size female athletes to inspire and encourage one another.

She hopes to clear up misconceptions that female surfers have to be a certain size.

The Curvy Surfer Girl exclusive collection through Jolyn is specially designed to fit and flatter curves, with features like power mesh, adjustable straps, and removable padding.

This plus-size swim line is stylish, comfortable, and sporty, with a range of styles and sizes to suit any surfer girl’s unique needs.

