Watch Live: Attorney Todd Rutherford urges convicted killer Jeriod Price to turn himself in

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The defense attorney representing convicted killer Jeriod Price is urging he turns himself in.

Rutherford is holding a press conference at the Rutherford Law Firm, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing college football player Carl Smalls, Jr. in 2002.

In December 2022, Former Richland County Judge Casey Manning signed and sealed an order cutting Price’s sentence to 19 years.

Price was ordered to return to custody by the South Carolina Supreme Court on April 26; however, Price did not turn himself in.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced at a press conference on Thursday a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Price’s arrest.

You can watch the press conference live via our Youtube page.

