Watch Live: Attorney Todd Rutherford urges convicted killer Jeriod Price to turn himself in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The defense attorney representing convicted killer Jeriod Price is urging he turns himself in.

Rutherford is holding a press conference at the Rutherford Law Firm, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Price was sentenced to 35 years in prison for killing college football player Carl Smalls, Jr. in 2002.

In December 2022, Former Richland County Judge Casey Manning signed and sealed an order cutting Price’s sentence to 19 years.

Price was ordered to return to custody by the South Carolina Supreme Court on April 26; however, Price did not turn himself in.

Sheriff Leon Lott announced at a press conference on Thursday a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Price’s arrest.

You can watch the press conference live via our Youtube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.