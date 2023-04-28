SkyView
Vehicle tax for consideration in Lexington County Council

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Lexington County Council discussed the possibility of a vehicle tax, or road user fee as an alternative way to pay for road maintenance.

The conversation came five months after a penny sales tax, targeting road improvements, was rejected by 54% of county voters in November.

“It could be five dollars. We may not do it at all. It could be $50. It might be $100 for a semi [truck]. I just have no idea at this moment,” said Beth Carrigg, Chairwoman of Lexington County Council.

If the idea comes to fruition, the tax would target every registered vehicle in Lexington County.

Chairwoman Carrigg told WIS that every collected dollar would go towards a growing list of county road and traffic improvement projects.

“The penny [sales tax] didn’t pass last year and we were very clear that if that were to occur, then we would have to find other avenues to fix our roads,” continued Carrigg.

At this time, county staff is investigating how other local governments handle their vehicle tax.

Simultaneously, we’re told the county attorney is researching statutes on whether or not collected money can go toward state roads, as well.

“It’s really just a fact-finding discussion, at the moment. We’re hoping in a couple of weeks that we can get everybody back together. Staff will have some information for us. Our county attorney will have some statutory information for us, and at that time I think the discussion will be a little more in-depth,” concluded Carrigg.

Lexington County Council said more research is needed before the conversation can continue

Carrigg told WIS she doesn’t imagine the county returning to the topic until sometime in late June or early July.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

