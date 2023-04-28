South Carolina Law Enforcement Division holds dedication ceremony for new lab

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division held a dedication ceremony for the agency’s new forensics lab in Columbia.

Officials said the state-of-the-art facility, located on Broad River Road, will be a full-service lab where evidence from law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be processed.

The project cost $62 million to complete according to officials, the lab has 12 different departments including toxicology, DNA casework, and firearms. Officials said the facility will guide South Carolina’s law enforcement for the future.

“This laboratory will also position SLED to better address emerging threats such as increasing gun violence, proliferation of fentanyl and as well as provide better tracking and analysis of sexual assaults,” said Maj. Todd Hughey, lab director.

“We here at SLED can have the best of everything. The best equipment. The best facilities. But if we don’t have great people, we have nothing,” said SLED chief Mark Keel.

SLED processed more than 70,000 pieces of evidence during the last year.

