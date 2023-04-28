SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division holds dedication ceremony for new lab

The new lab will process and analyze evidence from all across the state. The lab will specialize in things like DNA casework, computer crimes, and fire arms.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division held a dedication ceremony for the agency’s new forensics lab in Columbia.

Officials said the state-of-the-art facility, located on Broad River Road, will be a full-service lab where evidence from law enforcement agencies throughout the state will be processed.

The project cost $62 million to complete according to officials, the lab has 12 different departments including toxicology, DNA casework, and firearms. Officials said the facility will guide South Carolina’s law enforcement for the future.

“This laboratory will also position SLED to better address emerging threats such as increasing gun violence, proliferation of fentanyl and as well as provide better tracking and analysis of sexual assaults,” said Maj. Todd Hughey, lab director.

“We here at SLED can have the best of everything. The best equipment. The best facilities. But if we don’t have great people, we have nothing,” said SLED chief Mark Keel.

SLED processed more than 70,000 pieces of evidence during the last year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division urges convicted killer Jeriod Price to turn himself in
Detectives are investigating after a body was found in the Walmart parking lot.
Detectives investigating after body found at Lexington Walmart
Crews responded to grocery store fire caused by freezer.
Freezer fire causes significant damage to a Columbia grocery store
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

Furry Friend Friday - Andrew
Program lining up jobs for Manning inmates
SLED unveils new $62.8M forensics laboratory in Columbia
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stray storms are still possible for Friday