Soda City Live: Midlands Church Seeking Volunteers for Summer Feeding Program

The Healing Place of S.C. is holding a Summer feeding program. Soda City Live every Monday - Friday at 3 p.m. on WIS News 10.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Its launch weekend for a local ministry that focuses primarily on children’s empowerment, creative’s, counseling services, healing and freedom.Along with their launch, The Healing Place  will also hold summer feeding program and they are looking for volunteers.

The Healing Place was established in 2019 and began as a bible study and quickly grew into a larger ministry. Friday, April 28th through Sunday, April 30th the church will be worshiping at their new location and encourage the community to join them.

The deadline to register to be a volunteer is May 12th and the feeding program will begin June 5th.

