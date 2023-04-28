SkyView
Soda City Live: Middle Schoolers Preparing to Head to Ghana

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Six W.A. Perry Middle Schoolers will be embarking on a journey across the globe for an inspirational, educational and community trip to Ghana in August.

Along with strengthening already existing life skills.

This opportunity will help to shed light on one of the many positive things happening within a local middle school.

Contact Julia.c.dawson@gmail.com or GoFundMe to donate.

