Soda City Live: Middle Schoolers Preparing to Head to Ghana

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Six W.A. Perry Middle Schoolers will be embarking on a journey across the globe for an inspirational, educational and community trip to Ghana in August.

Along with strengthening already existing life skills.

This opportunity will help to shed light on one of the many positive things happening within a local middle school.

Contact Julia.c.dawson@gmail.com or GoFundMe to donate.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.