Soda City Live: Annual Rosewood Crawfish Festival

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- If you’re looking for a way to get out of your SHELL...enjoy a PINCH of joy next weekend for the annual Rosewood Crawfish Festival and don’t be shellfish, invite your friends.

The Annual event will take place at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds and will get cracking Saturday, May 6th at 11 a.m. and end at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance children 12 and under are free.

