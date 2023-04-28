Soda City Live: 44th annual BBQ Parade and 3rd annual Jam Fest!

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- The town of Eastover is gearing up to hold two days of food and fun for their 44th Annual Bar-b-q Festival and Parade and their 3rd Annual Eastover Jam Fest.

The Jam Fest will take place Friday, May 5th at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. at Eastover park.

The concert will feature headliner King South, Mr. Cheeks, Alexus Bria, Uncle Daddy and the Nu Look Band. This event is for the 21 and up crowd and tickets can be found online.

Saturday, May 6th get ready for the Bar-b-q parade at 12 p.m. leaving from Webber Elementary School.

