‘She’s done it again’: Spartanburg woman wins lottery for second time

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery said a woman from Spartanburg won the lottery for a second time.

Three years after winning $250,000 playing Lottery, the woman won $300,000 on Friday.

“Yeah, I’ve been told I’m lucky,” the two-time South Carolina Education Lottery winner confessed.

The woman told the Lottery she was thinking about how great it would be to win big again when she got her wish on a $10 scratch-off at the On the Go convenience store on Gossett Rd. in Spartanburg.

“I blessed people with the first win” she said. And she’s planning do to the same with the second one.

On the Go in Spartanburg received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

MORE NEWS: Duke Energy: Thousands without power in Anderson County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.