SC Department of Transportation announces I-20W onto I-26W ramp closure

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heads up drivers construction crews will close I-20 Exit 64B ramp this weekend.

The exit links I-20 to I-26 West and is scheduled to be closed from Friday night, April 28 at 9 p.m. until Monday.

Officials say the construction is part of the Carolina Crossroad Phase 2 Project in Richland County.

They say the work should improve traffic flow from Broad River Road to I-20.

The project will also lengthen access from I-20 Westbound onto I-26 Westbound to minimize traffic congestion.

Drivers are advised to plan in case of delays and to be cautious when in the area.

According to officials, the ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

Visit the project webpage scdotcarolinacrossroads.com for other project information and updates.

