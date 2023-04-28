SkyView
“He is now a fugitive,” Sheriff offering a $5000 reward for information leading convicted killer’s re-arrest

By Ashley Jones
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the re-arrest of convicted killer Jeriod Price. The sheriff made the announcement during a press conference on Thursday afternoon alongside the family of Carl Smalls Jr.

“Price had the opportunity to turn himself in. He has not done that. He is now a fugitive,” said Sheriff Leon Lott.

Now the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, SLED, and the fugitive team are searching for him.

Sheriff Leon Lott warned the community that Price could be armed.

“Every minute that Price is out in our community, he is a danger to our community and he is causing suffering to this family behind me,” said Sheriff Lott.

The victim’s parents say it’s been an ongoing fight to keep Price behind bars.

“It all started December 7, 2002, and here we are today. Still dealing with this individual Jeriod Price. The pain doesn’t go away,” said the victim’s father, Carl Smalls.

Carl Smalls says since Price was convicted for the murder of his son, Carl Smalls Jr. back in 2003, Price has made two appeals to shorten his sentence.

“We get no sleep. We’re consumed with this day in and day out. We got to be with this, we wake up with this, it never goes away,” said Smalls.

A sealed, secret order, allowed Price an early release from a prison in New Mexico.

The Supreme Court overturned that ruling on Wednesday, but Sheriff Lott says the 43 days Price spent free is making it harder to find his exact location.

Sheriff Lott said, “Since last week when all this came to light, I think he realized probably what could happen. So, we can only imagine what his plan could’ve been since last week when he started seeing some handwriting on the wall.

The sheriff would not say exactly what law enforcement is doing to capture Price, or where Price could be, but he says no rock is being left unturned.

“So, we’re a little behind and we need to catch up, but we’ll catch up a lot faster if someone gives us that tip,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Lott says the $5000 reward is in addition to what Crimestoppers will offer for any information leading to his arrest. You can contact them at 1-888-CRIMESC.

WIS also spoke with the 1st circuit solicitor who prosecuted the case back in 2003, David Pascoe. He says he wasn’t surprised to hear that Price was on the run.

“He’s a very dangerous individual. He’s got a lot of connections with his Bloods gang that he runs,” said Pascoe.

“That’s why he was in New Mexico, not because he had a target on his back but because of his leadership with the Bloods. He was none as the godfather of the Bloods,” he added.

Hear the full interview with First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe below:

WIS' Ashley Jones interviewed First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe about the Jeriod Price case

