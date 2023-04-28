Gun taken away from eighth grader at Calhoun County school

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A gun was taken away from an eighth grade student in Calhoun County, according to deputies.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said they believed the student at Sandy Run K8 School thought he had permission to bring the gun onto school property.

Investigators said his mother told the principal the student played competitively and needed the gun with him, but the principal thought the “sporting play” equipment would be something of the nature of baseball gear.

When the student arrived to the school with the gun — which was locked up in a case with the ammunition in a separate bag — deputies said he got in trouble and the gun was immediately taken away.

CCSO also said charges are likely to be filed against the mother for thinking her child had permission to bring the gun on campus.

No one was injured and deputies reiterated no one has permission to bring a weapon onto school campus, even if used recreationally.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.