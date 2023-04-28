Furry Friend Friday - Andrew

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Andrew is a 5-year-old Hound mix available for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He is a large dog and weighs around 58 pounds.

Andrew is everybody’s best friend! He loves all people and kids and is the sweetest boy you will ever meet. He wants all the love! If you stop petting him, he will tap you on your arm to remind you to give him attention. He loves going for walks and enjoys running around outside in the yard. He is super gentle and gets along great with the puppy in his foster home. Andrew is a hound so he loves to smell and keeps his nose to the ground often. He will need a 6-foot privacy fence because he can be an escape artist once he smells something interesting! He likes to jump up and hold you in a hug. It is the sweetest thing but Andrew could benefit from some basic manners training in his new home to prevent unwanted jumping.

Andrew was brought to us by someone who found him walking in the middle of a busy road. He had some hair loss, scabs and an ear infection but our medical team got him cleaned up and feeling better in no time. He probably didn’t have the best home before and clearly wasn’t kept on heartworm prevention because he did test positive for heartworms. He is currently on heartworm treatment medication which will slowly get rid of the heartworms. All dogs – indoor and outdoor – can contract heartworms and should therefore be on monthly prevention for life!

Pawmetto Lifeline is transitioning to adoptions by appointment only Tuesday through Saturday. This ensures we are able to find the best match for every pet. If you are interested in adopting a pet, complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

