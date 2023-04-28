SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stray storms are still possible for Friday

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some sun will break out today with highs in the low 80s, but a few p.m. storms remain a possibility!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Lingering spotty storms are possible for our Friday afternoon with a high around 80-82, before we dry out into Friday night.
  • We see a break in the action tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies breaking out with highs in the low-mid 80s.
  • Sunday showers and storm chances are back at it again as a cold front pushes through the Midlands.
  • Early indications show that over an 1″ of rainfall will be possible for the 2nd half of the weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Happy Friday my friends! Warmer temperatures are on the way for today, as limited shower potential lingers.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Spotty showers keep on into Friday morning, with potential spotty p.m. thunderstorms, along with good breaks of sun. Highs will push to the low 80s.

On Saturday we get a break, as mostly sunny skies fight back. Highs should settle into the lower-mid 80s as well.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

Sunday rain and storm potential looks to push right back in to the Palmetto State with a cold front, so be mindful with outdoor activity.

Up to an 1″ or so of rainfall is looking more likely for Sunday with early indications.

Monday will be sunny, but also will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Lingering spotty showers in the morning, with some spotty p.m. t-storms possible, along with breaks of sunshine. Highs around 80-82 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny wand warm. Highs in the lower-mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms returning again. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Drier air moves in and we see some breezy conditions with sunshine. Highs only settle in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunshine holds with high temps in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with highs increasing to the mid-70s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help with locating Tamara Wilson who...
Missing woman found deceased on Two Notch Road inside car
Multiple agencies searching for Jeriod Price.
South Carolina Law Enforcement Division urges convicted killer Jeriod Price to turn himself in
Detectives are investigating after a body was found in the Walmart parking lot.
Detectives investigating after body found at Lexington Walmart
Crews responded to grocery store fire caused by freezer.
Freezer fire causes significant damage to a Columbia grocery store
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain and some storms tonight
Set up your virtual home inventory
Expert advice to create a home inventory in case of disaster