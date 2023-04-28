FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stray storms are still possible for Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some sun will break out today with highs in the low 80s, but a few p.m. storms remain a possibility!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Lingering spotty storms are possible for our Friday afternoon with a high around 80-82, before we dry out into Friday night.

We see a break in the action tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies breaking out with highs in the low-mid 80s.

Sunday showers and storm chances are back at it again as a cold front pushes through the Midlands.

Early indications show that over an 1″ of rainfall will be possible for the 2nd half of the weekend.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

Happy Friday my friends! Warmer temperatures are on the way for today, as limited shower potential lingers.

Spotty showers keep on into Friday morning, with potential spotty p.m. thunderstorms, along with good breaks of sun. Highs will push to the low 80s.

On Saturday we get a break, as mostly sunny skies fight back. Highs should settle into the lower-mid 80s as well.

Sunday rain and storm potential looks to push right back in to the Palmetto State with a cold front, so be mindful with outdoor activity.

Up to an 1″ or so of rainfall is looking more likely for Sunday with early indications.

Monday will be sunny, but also will be cooler and breezy with highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Lingering spotty showers in the morning, with some spotty p.m. t-storms possible, along with breaks of sunshine. Highs around 80-82 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny wand warm. Highs in the lower-mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers and thunderstorms returning again. Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Drier air moves in and we see some breezy conditions with sunshine. Highs only settle in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Sunshine holds with high temps in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with highs increasing to the mid-70s.

