FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny start to the weekend but showers and storms arrive tonight into Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We will have a good deal of sunshine for most of our Saturday before clouds start to build in this afternoon followed by scattered showers and a few thunderstorms tonight into the first half of Sunday.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Mostly sunny with warmer temperatures today as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.

Our next low pressure system comes in tonight and continues into Sunday morning bringing a 70% chance of rain.

We could also have a few embedded thunderstorms tonight and Sunday morning.

Once the rain moves out cooler and breezy conditions arrive Sunday afternoon.

Winds stay breezy on Monday with gusts up to 30 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER SUMMARY

A weak high pressure system is building over the region today giving us some beautiful weather to start the weekend with mostly sunny skies today and highs on the warmer side in the low to mid 80s.

Unfortunately the nice weather does not last long as a large upper level low moves in tonight from the Gulf sending showers and storms our way. Rain could arrive as early as 8-9 PM this evening.

Scattered showers and storms will then continue on and off through the overnight hours into the first half of our Sunday as the Low swings through the Carolinas.

There is a low end threat or a marginal risk that one or two storms could be on the stronger side capable of producing wind gusts up to 60 mph or even a quick spin-up tornado tonight into Sunday morning.

We will likely get a decent soaking from this system with most of the Midlands receiving about a half inch to an inch of rain.

The rain should clear out Sunday afternoon but behind the system cooler and breezy conditions will move in.

Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 70s with winds gusting up to 30 mph for the afternoon.

The cool and breezy conditions continue into Monday with highs in the lower 70s and gusts up to 30 mph but we should have bright sunny skies.

High pressure dominates our weather Tuesday and Wednesday which gives us more sunshine but temperatures stay below average with low temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s and highs only reaching the low to mid 70s with breezy west winds.

We warm up slightly Thursday and Friday back into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: Sunshine early with clouds building by the afternoon with highs warming into the mid 80s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday: Morning showers and a few thunderstorms then clearing up for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Monday: Lots of sun but cooler and windy. Highs in the lower 70s with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the upper 70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds with the chance for showers late in the day. Highs in the upper 70s.

