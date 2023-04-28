SkyView
Family of Ridge View High School stabbing victim announces lawsuit against Richland School District 2

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The attorney representing the parents of the Ridge View High School 16-year-old boy who was stabbed announced a lawsuit against Richland School District 2.

The parents of the victim and other family members joined Attorney John Mobley at a press conference on Friday.

“As parents and members of the community, they believe any time there is violent crime at our schools, it’s a matter of public interest,” Mobley said.

The stabbing happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday at the high school in northeast Columbia.

Mobley said the victim — an honor student who plays on the varsity football team and was captain of the wrestling team — was attacked and robbed by Tony Abrams, 17, with brass knuckles on school campus during school hours days prior to the stabbing.

The victim — who Mobley said suffered “fairly serious injuries” in the stabbing — wandered through the hallway bleeding to seek medical attention, according to Mobley.

“During this entire assault, there were no school officials, no administrators, no employees in the vicinity,” Mobley said. “They (the family) are frustrated and saddened and fearful about the amount of crime that occurs at Ridge View High School to the point where it becomes common place, it’s become part of that culture of that high school.”

Abrams is charged as an adult with attempted murder in connection to the stabbing.

Mobley blamed the “failure of the district” for the crime at the school.

“With regard to the student who stabbed their son, my clients have put their faith into the criminal justice system and will let that run its course,” Mobley said. “However, with regard to the school district and the parent of the student who stabbed their son, they believe there must be accountability and responsibility. Sometimes, as we all know, the only way to hold people accountable and make them responsible is through our court system.”

Mobley added the victim’s parents also filed a lawsuit against Abrams’ mother.

Out of respect for the victim and his family, Mobley said names and statements would not be released.

You can watch the press conference here or on our YouTube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

