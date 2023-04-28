Deputies arrest man accused of attempted murder

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A domestic dispute turned into an attempted murder arrest Friday after deputies arrested a man out on bond for a previous similar charge.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) reported they responded to a “shots fired with female screaming” call at around 2:45 p.m. at a business on Highway 601 South in Lugoff.

Investigators said a deputy was close and able to conduct a traffic stop after a caller described a vehicle leaving the parking lot.

An investigation determined the driver, 20-year-old Shameik Lamell Stover, had just shot at the mother of his child at the business parking lot, according to KCSO.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening wound to her neck and is expected to recover, stated deputies.

Stover was arrested and taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he is awaiting his next bond.

“Thank God we didn’t lose another victim today to a suspect out on bond for a separate violent offense. We are doing our jobs as law enforcement. It’s time to see other members of the criminal justice system do their jobs.”

