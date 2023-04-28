Crash causes lane closures on I-26 in Calhoun County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash is causing lane closures on Interstate 26 westbound in Calhoun County.

The crash is one mile west of exit 125-Old Sandy Run, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT).

SCDOT said the right lane is closed.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

